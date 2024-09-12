Sudheer Babu’s MNSH Teaser: Heartwarming Tale

Hero Sudheer Babu’s upcoming film, Maa Nanna Superhero, made a strong first impression with its first look poster. Today, the film’s teaser was unveiled by Natural Star Nani. Interestingly, much like the teaser for Nani’s Hi Nanna, Sudheer Babu’s Maa Nanna Superhero teaser has sparked a mix of curiosity and confusion.

Maa Nanna Superhero is a heartwarming tale of the protagonist who treats both Sayaji Shinde and Sai Chand as his father. The intriguing aspect of the plot lies in the contrasting personalities of the two. Sayaji Shinde’s character is shown as fiery and intense, while Sai Chand’s role is calm and composed. This raises questions about who the true father of Sudheer Babu’s character is, and why he regards both of them with equal affection.

Sudheer Babu looked serene and he added charm to the narrative in the role of an innocent youngster. Sayaji Shinde and Sai Chand appeared in conflicting roles. Raju Sundaram’s brief stint is also notable.

Abhilash Reddy Kankara seems to have picked a unique concept, whereas his writing is impressive. V Celluloids and CAM Entertainment are jointly producing the movie with Sameer Kalyani handling the cinematography, and Jay Krish providing the music.

The teaser makes a lasting impression for the movie slated for Dussehra release on October 11th.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯