Jr NTR To Attend Devara Special Premiere In USA

Young Tiger Jr. NTR is currently busy with the promotions of his next film, Devara. The film is being released in two parts, and the first part will be released on the 27th of this month. Meanwhile, the film will have a grand premiere at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles on the 26th of September. NTR will attend the same.

It is a prestigious event to have the film premiered at Beyond Fest, and the show will happen at 6.30 PM PST. NTR will leave for California and arrive in the USA on the 25th to attend the premiere and interact with the local fans and the press.

Devara becomes the first Indian film to be premiered at the Beyond Fest. The event promises to be a star-studded affair, with numerous Hollywood celebrities expected to attend. The film’s crew will also make their appearances at the event. The team is happy about the same.

On the other hand, Devara also features Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Ajay, Getup Srinu, and others.

