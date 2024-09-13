Pawan Kalyan Recognizes The Services Of Krishna

Vijayawada recently faced severe flooding due to unprecedented rains, causing widespread distress and homelessness. In response, Krishna Manineni, known for his role in Jetty and as the founder of the 100 Dreams Foundation, stepped in to help.

For eight years, the 100 Dreams Foundation has been dedicated to social service. In the wake of the floods, they swiftly provided essential aid to those affected. Their prompt action caught the attention of Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan who met with Krishna Manineni to discuss the foundation’s key initiatives.

During this meeting, Krishna Manineni donated Rs 10 lakhs to the AP CMRF, further supporting flood relief efforts. Pawan Kalyan praised Krishna Manineni for his support and encouraged him to persist in his charitable work.

