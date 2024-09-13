HIT 3: Nani Joins Duty

Natural Star Nani is not taking any break. The actor who promoted his last movie Saripodhaa Sanivaaram aggressively for more than a month has begun the shoot of his new film Hit: The 3rd Case being directed by Sailesh Kolanu.

It was already confirmed in HIT 2 that Nani will be the protagonist in the third installment of the HIT franchise. The official announcement came recently with the makers releasing a glimpse that showed Nani in a perilous avatar.

Nani joined the duty today with the makers who started the shoot today in Hyderabad. They will be canning some crucial scenes involving Nani and others in the first schedule.

Produced by Prashanti Tipirneni on Wall Poster Cinema, and Nani’s Unanimous Productions, the movie has cinematography by Sanu John Varghese and music scored by Mickey J Meyer.

HIT: The 3rd Case is scheduled for release on May 1st, 2025.

