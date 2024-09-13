Sathyam Sundaram Teaser: Karthi Irks Swami

Karthi, known for his thoughtful script choices, continues his trend with ‘Sathyam Sundaram.’ The teaser for this film hints at a heartwarming tale filled with subtle human emotions.

The video begins with Karthi reuniting with his brother-in-law (Bava), played by Aravind Swami, at a wedding. While Karthi is enthusiastic, Swami’s reaction is more subdued.

The teaser’s highlight is Karthi’s incessant chatter as he tries to engage Swami in conversation. The 94-second clip showcases their dynamic, with Karthi dominating the screen. The story seems to unfold over a single night, adding an intriguing element.

Written and directed by C Prem Kumar, ‘Sathyam Sundaram’ also features Sri Divya and Rajkiran. Produced by Suriya and Jyothika, the film is set to release on September 28th.

