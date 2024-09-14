Mathu Vadalara 2 is a great stressbuster: Gopichand Malineni

Sri Simha, Satya, Faria Abdullah starrer Mathu Vadalara 2 directed by Ritesh Rana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Clap Entertainment released on 13th Sep. Movie received a blockbuster opening and is running with huge positive feedback from everyone who watched it. It is set to become a hugely profitable venture for everyone involved.

The makers celebrated the Fun-tastic Blockbuster Success of the film with several directors like Vivek Athreya, KV Anudeep, Mahesh, Gopichand Malineni, Shiva Nirvana as chief guests. They commended Sri Simha and Satya performances along with writing of Ritesh Rana.

Director Gopichand Malineni thanked movie team for giving a stressbuster to Telugu people at the right time. He stated that people will forget their stress, problems and issues when they are able to laugh for two and half hours straight. He congratulated Mathu Vadalara 2 team for delivering such a hilarious movie at the right time.

Director KV Anudeep drew parallels with Jathi Ratnalu movie response in theatres for Mathu Vadalara 2. He called Satya, a “Star Comedian” and wished for Ritesh Rana to continue making such tremendous blockbusters in comedy genre.

Director Shiva Nirvana stated that he never thought he would see a Retro Buddy Cop movie in Telugu Cinema and congratulated Ritesh Rana for his brave attempt and visual aesthetics, even in a comedy film. He further praised Kaala Bhairava for his music, especially great BGM work.

Director Vivek Athreya praised Sri Simha for giving a relatable natural performance in the film and he praised his comic chemistry with Satya. Makers and the team thanked guests and audiences for their positive feedback and blockbuster response.

