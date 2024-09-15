Devara with D-Box, That’s Special!

Devara is gaining buzz in the film circles slowly. Despite the mixed reactions to the film’s trailer, the advance sales are going super strong. Interestingly, team Devara is confident about scoring a blockbuster and setting the stage right for the second part. Meanwhile, the film is treating the audiences in Australia with D-Box technology.

Devara has become the first Indian film to have a release exclusively in D-Box technology. Earlier, some movies were released on D-box, but it is not completely exclusive. But, in the case of Devara, the content is exclusively mastered in this latest technology.

The D-BOX theatrical experience brings movies to life through over 65,000 haptic movements, vibrations, and textures perfectly synchronized to the on-screen action. Specially designed recliners will be available for the theatrical viewing experience. The distributors released the list of screens where the film is available with the technology.

Directed by Koratala Siva, the film features Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Srikanth and others. The film’s first part will release on the 27th of this month.

