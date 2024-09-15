Video: Fans’ Selfie Craze Upsets Ram Charan’s Rhyme

Megapowerstar Ram Charan, a known animal lover, shares a special bond with his pet dog, Rhyme. Often seen together in public, Rhyme even has its own dedicated Instagram page, gaining popularity due to Charan’s fame.

However, the overzealous fans of the Mega hero created an uncomfortable situation for Rhyme. A video recently surfaced online showing fans surrounding the dog, who was with its caretaker, and forcefully grabbing it for selfies.

Nearly 8 to 10 youngsters were seen taking pictures, while others captured Rhyme on their phones. Eventually, the caretaker managed to take the dog back and walk away. Netizens criticized the fans for their excessive enthusiasm, highlighting the need to respect the animal and its boundaries.

This incident serves as a reminder that while fans may be excited to interact with their idols, there is a line that shouldn’t be crossed.

Related

Tags Ram Charan

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯