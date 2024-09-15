Bhagavanth Kesari Wins Best Movie Award @ SIIMA

The collaboration between The God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna, and successful director Anil Ravipudi on Bhagavanth Kesari proved highly fruitful. The film became Balakrishna’s biggest hit and garnered extensive acclaim. Interim, Bhagavanth Kesari won the Best Movie award at the SIIMA.

Keeping his stardom aside, Balakrishna played a role of his age and the emotion worked really well for the movie. Sreeleela is given significant prominence in the film, and her portrayal of the character Vijji is especially memorable.

Anil Ravipudi’s direction effectively balanced the film’s commercial elements with its more profound, socially relevant messages. He ensured that these themes were integrated into the narrative in a way that felt both engaging and thought-provoking.

Beyond the commercial success, producer Sahu Garapati of Shine Screens is especially delighted with the recognition and awards. The movie’s content truly merits this award, making it a fitting recognition.

