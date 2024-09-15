A Period Film From Karthi

Hero Karthi who enjoys a good following in Telugu announced his 29th film today. Dream Warrior Pictures will produce the movie, in association with Ivy Entertainment and B4U Motion Pictures banners.

Tamizh who received praise for his OTT debut movie Taanaakkaran will direct Karthi29 which will also have a period backdrop like his first movie. However, with such a strong backup, Karthi29 will be made on a high budget with great production and technical standards.

The announcement poster that sees a big boat in the middle of an ocean catches our attention. The film’s other cast and crew will be revealed later. The movie goes on floors soon. The makers have also announced to release the movie in 2025.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯