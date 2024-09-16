Female Choreographer Filed Case On Jani Master

Choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, known as Jani Master, has been booked by the Raidurgam police in Cyberabad for sexually assaulting a 21-year-old female choreographer. The complaint alleges that Jani Master assaulted the victim multiple times during outdoor shoots in Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, and also at her residence in Narsingi. The case, initially filed as a zero FIR at Raidurgam, has been transferred to the Narsingi police for further investigation.

Jani Master faces charges under section 376 (rape), section 506 (criminal intimidation), and section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Shikha Goel, Director General of the Women Safety Wing Telangana, advised the film industry to conduct an internal inquiry under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act and to also register a case with the police.

This development follows a previous complaint in June from a dancer named Satish, who accused Jani Master of harassment related to film work. In 2019, Jani Master was sentenced to six months in jail for a 2015 brawl, with charges of assault on a woman being quashed.

