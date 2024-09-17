Drushyam Director’s New Movie Impressing Telugu Audiences

The content from Malayalam cinema enjoys a big craze on OTT. After the recent release Thalavan on SonyLIV, we have another exciting movie in the offing. Titled Nunakuzhi, the film is available on Zee5 with Telugu audio. It is currently drawing everyone’s attention. Drushyam director Jeethu Joseph is the film’s director.

Nunakuzhi was released in theatres across the globe and opened to good reviews. Now, the film started streaming on OTT from September 23. Nunakuzhi recently saw great success in theaters. Basil Joseph and Grace Anthony played the lead roles in the comedy drama.

The film’s official plot reads, “A wealthy businessman whose seemingly perfect life unravels when his company becomes the target of a high-profile IT raid. Led by government officials, the raid exposes a web of tax evasion and illegal activities within his organization.”

The film is streaming in both Malayalam and Telugu languages. The comic twists and the intriguing drama are special highlights of the film.

