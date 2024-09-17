Nag’s Brother Opens Up On N-Convention Issue

Recently, the Telangana government’s body HYDRAA demolished actor Nagarjuna’s N-Convention in Hyderabad, saying that it was built by encroaching on a lake. Nag condemned this move on social media and approached the court. By the time he got a stay order from the High Court, the structure was demolished.

Despite losing his property, Nag didn’t create any fuss about it in the media and stated that he would fight the issue legally. Speaking in a recent interview, Nagarjuna’s brother Akkineni Venkat also opened up about how restrained Nagarjuna was during the entire controversy.

He said that Nagarjuna is always very grounded and unflappable. He said that Nagarjuna is not someone who gets disturbed or reacts badly to issues by holding press conferences or staging protests. “Everyone faces troubles in their lives. But as he is a celebrity, his issue was amplified. Still, he didn’t react to it negatively,” said Akkineni Venkat.

“Some other would have made a controversy out of such issues but he is not such a person,” he added. This particular clipping of Venkat explaining Nagarjuna’s personality is now trending on social media.

