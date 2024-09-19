MNSH Nanna Song: Celebrates Father-Son Bond

Sudheer Babu is doing another interesting project Maa Nanna Superhero being directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara who won accolades for the superhit series Loser. The film is produced by Sunil Balusu on V Celluloids and CAM Entertainment banners. Meanwhile, the film’s musical journey started with the release of Nanna song.

The celebrates father-son bond in a different way, showcasing the son’s devotion even in the face of his father’s indifference. The lyrics written by Lakshmi Priyanka resonate with anyone who has experienced the complexities of familial relationships.

With a harmonious composition by Jay Krishna and delightful vocals by Nazeeruddin, Nanna song makes a lasting impression for its poignant moments. One particularly memorable scene features Sudheer Babu imagining a simple act of his father played by Sayaji Shinde offering him water during a wedding lunch.

The film also features Aarna as the leading lady and Sai Chand in a crucial role. The choreography of Raju Sundaram beautifully captures the essence of the song and also the movie.

Maa Nanna Superhero is scheduled for its theatrical release on October 11th for Dussehra.

