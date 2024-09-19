Will Anirudh Do It For NTR?

Anirudh Ravichander is ruling the roost in the Indian music scene as his midas touch is single-handedly saving many films. His immediate next big film is Devara and this is clearly one of the biggest projects in his career thus far. This brings us to the question – would Anirudh be performing live at the Devara event in Hyderabad that is happening on 22 September?

Earlier, Anirudh delivering a live performance of Hukum song at Jailer event single-handedly changed the tide for the film. This visually appealing performance induced a mass high that gave the film much-needed pre-release zest. It was a raging sensation after the film’s release as well.

If Anirudh can repeat a similar feat with Devara’s Fear Song at the pre-release event, it could be of great help to the film. Much like Jailer, the event that is being held for Devara is also a closed stadium which makes it all the more easier to arrange the acoustics and sound systems for a live performance.

Anirudh recently said in front of media that Tarak is his best fried in Hyderabad. If he walks the talk and delivers a goosebump-inducing live performance for Fear Song, then it could catapult the buzz on the film. Perhaps this could be happening if NTR takes the initiative and propels Anirudh to carry out this live performance.

Related

Tags Anirudh Devara Live Anirudh NTR Fear Song

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯