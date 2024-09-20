MAD Team Back With A Dance Number!

MAD film acquired a cult status as a college comedy entertainer with unfiltered humor and unadulterated gags. Now, the gang of boys are back with sequel, MAD Square, with writer-director Kalyan Shankar back at the helm.

The makers of this comic caper have now unveiled folk number, “Laddu Gaani Pelli”, as first single. The highly energetic number is set to become a “Baraat Anthem” as the makers coined it.

Composer Bheems Ceciroleo, who gave a sensational chartbuster album, mainly, with folk number “College Papa” for MAD has returned with another equally rocking number. He sung the song with singer Mangili and lyricist Kasarla Shyam wrote lyrics for the song.

The song is set to take over the playlists of listeners and it is an unmissable track. Haarika Suryadevara and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively, are producing the film with Srikara Studios. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is presenting the film and Shamdat Sainudeen ISC is handling cinematography with Navin Nooli editing it.

