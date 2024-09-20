Jr NTR Hints At Future Rom-Com

Jr NTR is one of those actors who has extreme mass appeal among audiences. Right from his debut, NTR has been known for doing mass masala action films. Even now, audiences envision him in larger-than-life characters rather than guy-next-door roles. However, contrastingly, NTR would like to do a rom-com at least once in the future.

In a recent Tamil interview, NTR stated that he has done all kinds of roles but has yet to take on a proper full-fledged romantic comedy. He expressed his desire to work on a complete rom-com in the future and jokingly said that if Vetrimaaran approaches him with a rom-com script, he would consider doing it in Tamil.

NTR added that he wants to do something like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, directed by Ayan Mukerji. As NTR expresses his desire, it remains to be seen if any new directors approach him with an out-and-out romantic comedy in the future.

Currently, NTR is awaiting the release of his latest flick, Devara, which is set to hit the screens on September 27.

