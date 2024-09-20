HanuMan makers’ high on Action With SDT

Sai Durgha Tej is doing another intriguing project SDT18 which marks his first Pan India project. Rohith KP is making his debut as a director with the movie bankrolled by HanuMan makers K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy of Primeshow Entertainment.

SDT18 is said to be high on action, and the makers just have wrapped up an intense and breathtaking action schedule where they canned fight sequences supervised by leading stunt directors. They are also gearing up for the next schedule with the production team building a massive set in 12 acre land.

Aishwarya Lekshmi is the heroine in the movie where SDT will be seen in a massy and powerful character. The makers will announce the other cast and crew of the movie later.

