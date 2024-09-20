Vedhika’s Fear Teaser: Suspenseful and thrilling

Known for her roles in “Kanchana 3” and “Ruler,” Vedhika has become familiar to the Telugu audience. She plays the lead role in the suspense thriller “Fear,” produced by AR Abhi under the Dattatreya Media banner, with co-producers Sujatha Reddy and Sama Surender Reddy.

The film is directed by Haritha Gogineni, featuring Arvind Krishna in a special role. Recently, the first look poster of the movie “Fear” released by star choreographer Prabhu Deva has received a huge response.

Rana Daggubati launched the teaser in Telugu, wishing the entire team the best. Kichcha Sudeep unveiled it in Kannada, Emraan Hashmi in Hindi, and Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi in Tamil. The teaser opens with an eerie atmosphere, immersing viewers in a world of fear.

It then transitions to a heartwarming scene featuring a charming story between two adorable kids. The enchanting moments shared by the couple, Vedhika and Arvind Krishna, stand out. Suddenly, the mood shifts to one of suspense as Vedhika searches for her boyfriend, whose phone is persistently off.

This intriguing quest unfolds with numerous thrills and spine-chilling scenes. The haunting atmosphere and pulsating background score are sure to send shivers down your spine. Will Vedhika locate her boyfriend? Audiences will find out in theaters very soon. The teaser is infused with mystery and an unsettling vibe.

Vedhika’s character in “Fear” will be fresh and captivating for the audience, marking a special movie in her career. The movie’s theatrical release date will be announced shortly. It is known that the film won more than 60 international awards and the film will impressed Pan India audience very soon.

