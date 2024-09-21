Balakrishna’s Surprise Visit Lights Up Venky & Anil

Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi are working together for a triangular crime entertainer #VenkyAnil3 which recently wrapped up an extensive schedule in Pollachi. Presently, the shoot is underway at RFC, Hyderabad.

Natasimham Nandamuri Balakrishna paid a visit to the sets of the movie and spent some quality time with the team. While the team is already enjoying working on this project, Balakrishna brought smiles on their faces with his visit. The happiness can be observed in these behind-the-scenes pics.

The movie will see Venkatesh in the role of an ex-cop, while Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary plays his wife and former lover respectively.

The production venture of Sri Venkateswara Creations is scheduled for release during the Sankranthi.

