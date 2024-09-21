Jani Master’s Wife To Face The Heat?

Renowned choreographer Jani Master was arrested by the Cyberabad police on charges of sexual assault. He was produced at the Upparpalli court yesterday and was later sent to Chanchalguda Central Jail for 14 days of remand (till October 3). Now, here is the latest twist in the tale.

According to the latest reports, a case is expected to be registered against Jani’s wife for allegedly attacking the victim. In her complaint, the victim stated that not only Jani but his wife also physically assaulted her a few times and forced her to obey her husband’s words.

Due to the physical assault allegations against her, the police may file a case against Jani’s wife. Meanwhile, we hear that two other individuals will also be added as accused in this case. More details about this news are expected to be announced by the police very soon.

Overall, the sexual assault case against Jani Master has reignited concerns about women’s safety in the Telugu film industry.

