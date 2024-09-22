Chiranjeevi’s Guinness Record: 537 Songs | 24000 Dance Moves | 156 Movies

Megastar Chiranjeevi is the man of the moment now, as he received the Guinness World Record. The Guinness World Records has recognized his significant contributions to the Telugu film industry and celebrated the dancer in him.

The Guinness World Records recognized Megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela as the Most Prolific Film Star in the Indian Film Industry. The special award is for Chiranjeevi’s dance performance in 156 films for over 537 songs with 24000 dance moves in 46 years. No other actor in and outside India has achieved this feat. However, the Guinness team included only 143 films for considering this record.

Interestingly, the award was presented to Megastar Chiranjeevi on 22nd September, the day he made his debut in 1978.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is the guest of the honour to present this prestigious award to Megastar Chiranjeevi

Related

Tags Chiranjeevi Guinness World Record

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯