Pic Talk: Ferocious Mahesh Babu Meets Revanth Reddy

Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently on a makeover regime for this next with SS Rajamouli which is in the pre-production phase. Today, he scheduled an appointment with CM Revanth Reddy and met the latter.

Mahesh met Revanth Reddy at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad and handed over the cheque for Rs 50 lakh to the CM Relief Fund. This contribution is towards the flood relief activities in the state.

Revanth, Mahesh, and Namrata are all smiles as they pose to the camera. Revanth too appears to be super pleased with the coming together.

Mahesh looked super ferocious in the new look as he is seen with thick beard and long hair. He sure has mastered the rugged new look for the Rajamouli directorial. This pic of Mahesh and Revanth is an eye feast stuff for mutuals.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯