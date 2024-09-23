Mahesh Babu’s latest look sets the internet on fire

Mahesh Babu has been prepping hard for his role in SSMB 29 and every single time he is seen photographed outside these days, he is drawing widespread appreciation. A photo of Mahesh Babu, alongside his better half Namrata, giving a cheque to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy went viral. Apart from comments of appreciation on the actor’s generosity, there have also been a lot of comments on his looks.

Though MB was being snapped with slightly long hair for a while now, his most recent photos also include an equally luscious full beard. While some netizens on Twitter have been calling MB Jesus Christ in a humorous manner, others have taken to comparing him with Keanu Reeves, especially from the John Wick franchise. There is definitely an uncanny resemblance between Mahesh Babu and Keanu from John Wick.

After all the jokes, there have also been innocent digs on Rajamouli. Staying true to his sculptor-like reputation,Jakkana has been carving away at the film’s script and other pre-production aspects silently for a while now, evading any and all requests for “updates”. With every new look of Mahesh Babu, people just cannot help but wonder what SSMB29’s story must be like, for it to demand such particular looks out of our Prince Mahesh Babu.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯