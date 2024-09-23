Sathyam Sundaram Trailer: Feel-Good Entertainer

Karthi’s 27th film Sathyam Sundaram with director C Prem Kumar of 96 fame co-starring Aravind Swamy is produced by Suriya and Jyothika on the 2D Entertainment banner. The film’s teaser received a stupendous response. Today, the makers released the trailer of the movie.

The trailer begins with an emotional conversation between Aravind Swamy and his wife. While he is reluctant, his wife tells him to visit his inherited home in the village. Finally, he decides to visit the place where he develops a strong bond with his cousin played by Karthi. However, dark secrets from their past begin to surface, leading to a poignant second half.

C Prem Kumar presented the story in a beautiful manner blending wit and emotions precisely. The characters of Karthi and Aravind Swamy were well-written. The inclusion of old songs, and Jallikattu episodes add an intrigue to the narrative. Mahendiran Jayaraju’s cinematography and Govind Vasantha’s music beautifully complement each other

Karthi and Aravind Swami took the narrative to the next level with their wonderful performances and adorable on-screen chemistry. Sri Divya appeared as Karthi’s wife. As the trailer assures, Sathyam Sundaram is a delightful and feel-good entertainment.

The movie Sathyam Sundaram is slated for release on September 28th, through Asian Suresh Entertainment in Telugu states.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯