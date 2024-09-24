NTR Thanks Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

The government of Telangana is very encouraging in terms of granting the special shows to the new releases across the Telugu states. In the process, the government released a new GO in favour of ‘Devara.’ The government granted permission for special shows and also granted hikes for ticket prices. Hence, NTR took to X to thank the Telangana CM and other officials.

NTR is in Los Angeles to attend a special screening of Devara. He left the country on Sunday late night and posted a tweet from the USA.

Taking to X, NTR wrote, “My heartfelt thanks to the Honourable CM, Sri

@revanth_anumula garu, and Cinematography Minister, Sri @KomatiReddyKVR garu, for issuing the new G.O. for the #Devara release. Grateful for your unwavering support for our Telugu Film Industry!”

In Telangana, the extra 1AM show will have a hike of 100 rupees while the other 6 shows that start from 4AM in all theatres will have a hike of 100 rupees per ticket. This is limited to the release day. From the second day onwards, up to ten days, there will be a hike of 25 rupees per ticket in single screens and a hike of 50 rupees per ticket in Multiplexes.

On the release day, there will be six shows, starting from 1AM in many areas and there will be 5 shows from the 2nd to the tenth day.

