Devara Pre-Sales: NTR’s New Record In North America

NTR’s craze is evident currently in the USA. After scoring a roaring success with RRR last time, NTR is back now with his solo release Devara. The team began the advance bookings a few days ago and the film has created a new record of crossing $2M with the premieres itself

As per the information from the film unit, Devara has crossed $2M+ in Premiere PRE-SALES in NORTH AMERICA alone. This is a great achievement from NTR as he becomes the first Indian actor to have back to back $2M+ Premiere Pre-Sales in North America.

The team is elated to register this achievement and are confident about the film opening big during its first weekend. To boost the revenue in the USA, NTR will also be attending a special premiere of the film for which he already left.

On the other hand, the advance bookings are currently underway in the Telugu states and a big number is on cards on the release day in Telugu.

