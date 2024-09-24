‘Acharya’ Chiranjeevi’s SMS To ‘Devara’ Director

After the flop show of “Acharya” at the box office, many times Megastar Chiranjeevi in his speeches stated that these days directors are involved in the business aspects of the movies rather than focusing on creative stuff, which is failing films at the box office. And that led all the people to believe that he was taking an indirect dig at director Koratala Siva. How much of that is true?

“No, people have blown things out of proportion with their imagination. There is no truth in that. Chiranjeevi Garu is the first man to text me after the release of “Acharya” movie, saying that “Siva, you will bounce back strongly”, said Koratala Siva, in his media interaction today where he promoted Jr NTR’s “Devara” which is hitting the marquee this Friday. So how did he prepare for Devara to overcome the failure of Acharya?

“When we don’t write the first exam well, we will surely prepare for the next exam quite better. Just 3 days after the release of Acharya (April 29th), I’ve got into working on Devara, as I’ve to release the motion poster on May 20th. So I’ve not got affected majorly by Acharya’s result” he says, adding that his efforts just got doubled for Devara, to ensure that the product entertains the audience and fans in a big way.

