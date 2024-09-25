Exclusive Interview – Why is Devara set in 1980s?

Despite the massive pressure that mounts up before the release of a film, Koratala Siva paints a picture of composure in his exclusive pre-release conversation with Gulte.

Speaking about the origins of Devara, Koratala Siva says, “I got the idea for this film three years ago. Usually the hero has a lot of courage, which he gives to a large group of people who are filled with fear. But I thought of an opposite scenario. What if the protagonist is the one full of fear, while everyone else around him is full of courage? This inversion of the superhero template gave birth to Devara.”

Time and place play a very important role in Devara. “The movie spans across two timelines. Certain events compelled us to pick the 80s and 90s as the time the film is set in. The townsfolk from the world of Devara are full of otherworldly courage. They are quite different from the rest of the world. To highlight this aspect, we have them inhabiting an isolated island,” says Siva.

Talking about the film’s worldbuilding in depth, “The men venture out into the sea late at night. Some of the film’s most crucial parts take place late at night, which is why the film is painted in hues of black and dark blue.”

Siva has got some ideas for the sequel of Devara 2, but he also mentions that he is willing to improvise based on the feedback the film receives in the future. In addition to writing and direction, Siva also hopes to step into a mentoring role in the near future. “I would like to present and produce smaller yet heartfelt, more concept-based cinema made by young, upcoming filmmakers”, quips Siva.

