Koratala’s Sudden Change Is A Bonus For Devara

Director Koratala Siva has recently transformed his public persona during the promotional activities for his upcoming film, Jr NTR’s Devara.

Known for being shy and reserved in the past, he has now become more vocal and engaging, significantly boosting the excitement surrounding the movie.

Fans are referring to this change as a “mass jathara” for Jr. NTR, suggesting that Koratala’s energetic promotion has added a valuable layer of hype to the film.

Koratala’s newfound openness has not only generated buzz but also contributed to impressive advance bookings for Devara. His discussions about key elements like the interval, a massive climax, and thrilling twists have heightened anticipation among audiences.

His intense and enthusiastic tone while sharing insights about the film has resonated with fans, making them eager to see what he has crafted. The director’s ability to build excitement is seen as a bonus for the film, as it prepares to hit theaters tomorrow.

Koratala’s previous works have set high expectations for Devara, with Acharya ignored, and his current promotional strategy suggests that the Jr NTR starrer will deliver an engaging cinematic experience.

Fans are particularly interested in how the director will balance action, drama, and emotional depth in this much-anticipated project. Koratala Siva’s shift from a quiet director to an enthusiastic promoter is seen as a positive development and let’s see the result of it tomorrow.

