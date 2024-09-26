Ram Charan’s Wishes To Team Devara

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is currently busy working on his next film, Gamechanger. He was last seen in the film RRR, along with NTR. Ahead of the release of NTR’s Devara, Ram Charan took to X to convey his best wishes to the team.

“Wishing my brother Tarak and the entire Devara team all the best for tomorrow,” wrote Ram Charan on X, conveying his wishes.

NTR is coming up with a solo release after six years. The last time he came up with a solo release is with Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. The film has become a hit and NTR is reuniting with Koratala Siva for the second time after Janatha Garage.

When it comes to Devara, the film marks the debut of Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Saif Ali Khan plays the lead antagonist in the film. Anirudh Ravichander is the music director of the film. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts jointly produced the film.

Devara will have a release in two parts and the first part releases tomorrow.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯