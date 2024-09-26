Devara Arriving: Prashanth Neel’s Wife “All Set”

NTR and Koratala Siva’s long awaited action packed drama Devara is arriving in theaters and the expectations are sky high on the same.

In this context, Prashanth Neel’s wife Likitha Reddy Neel has shared a very interesting post on social media.

Likitha who is occasionally active on social media has shared a poster of Devara followed by a picture of a whistle in her hand. She captioned it “All set”, meaning she is set to enjoy the early morning show with a whistle to celebrate the NTR starrer.

Both Neel and Likitha imply that they love NTR and this fanism is evident if we look at the latter’s post.

It shall also be noted that Prashanth is working with NTR for an upcoming project tentatively titled Dragon. So Devara’s success is in a way fruitful for the Neel household as well.

