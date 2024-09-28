Devara Day 1 Box-Office: All-time Top 2

NTR’s Devara is going to become a big blockbuster at the box office. The film carried a positive buzz before the release, and it was also reflected in the reception. On the release day, the film created a special revenue at the ticket windows.

The following is the breakdown of the revenue of the movie, on the film’s first day.

Nizam – 19.32 Cr

Vizag – 5.47 Cr

Guntur – 6.27 Cr

Nellore – 2.11 Cr

Krishna – 2.97 Cr

East – 4.02 Cr

West -3.60 Cr

Ceeded – 10.40 Cr

Devara collected a share of 54.16 Cr rupees in the Telugu states, on the opening day. The revenue excludes GST. The film has now become all-time top 2 in terms of huge share on the release day in Telugu states. RRR occupies the first place.

Directed by Koratala Siva, the film features Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and others in crucial roles.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯