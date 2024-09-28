Anil Ravipudi Receives Best Director Award For Bhagavanth Kesari At IIFA

Director Anil Ravipudi is one of the finest filmmakers who is known for his track record of delivering only blockbusters to date. The director changed his style for his last movie Bhagavanth Kesari with The God Of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna. The movie was honored with the Best Film award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2023.

Anil Ravipudi has now received the best director award for Bhagavanth Kesari At IIFA. It’s a perfect recognition for the director for skillfully navigating serious topics such as the safety of women while maintaining a compelling and entertaining storyline. This blend of action and emotional depth has resonated with audiences.

Produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner, Bhagavanth Kesari stands as a testament to Anil Ravipudi’s ability to merge serious subject matter with the typical elements of a family entertainer.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯