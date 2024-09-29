Suriya & Jyothika — The Couple With Good Taste

Alongside Devara, Sathyam Sundaram seems to have captured the hearts of cinemagoers this weekend. Starring Karthi and Aravind Swamy, the film is a testament to not only the quality of South Indian cinema but also the vision and efforts of the film’s prodigious producers Suriya and Jyothika.

Suriya and Jyothika have already had a superhit journey together as actors even before they got married. The actor couple starred in 7 films between the years of 1999 and 2006. Notable releases in this list include Nuvvu Nenu Prema (2006) & Kaakha Kaakha (2003), the Tamil film that was remade a year later in Telugu as Gharshana. After Suriya and Jyothika got married in 2006, Jyothika took a break from the world of films, choosing to be a homemaker and a mom stay-at-home.

After a gap of 8 years, Jyothika made a comeback with 36 Vayadhanile, a film about a middle aged woman trying to rediscover herself. What made this comeback even more special is the fact that 36 Vayanadhile also marked the birth of Suriya’s & Jyothika’s home banner 2D Entertainment. The 2D in the title refers to the first letter of their children Diya and Dev’s names. And since then, there has been no looking back for Suriya & Jyothika, who went from being an actor duo of repute to a producer duo of repute.

Suriya and Jyothika have produced multiple films over the course of the last decade. Their films spanned genres, ranging from commercial potboilers to critical darlings. In addition to multiple films that star a host of Tamil cinema personalities, this banner has also produced multiple solo films that starred Jyothika and Suriya respectively, not to mention producing a few films like Sathyam Sundaram that feature their brother/brother-in-law, actor Karthi. Their films have been both superhits and national award winners. Movies like Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim shows their taste in picking up the scripts.

It is rare to have a successful professional and personal collaboration ensue simultaneously. It is even rarer to have a successful professional collaboration in two different domains, while maintaining an equally successful personal dynamic. But Suriya and Jyothika seem to have achieved this with grace and grit, growing from strength to strength. More power to these two!!

