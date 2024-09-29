Sathyam Sundaram Experiences Surge At BO

Karthi showcased his versatility in the movie Sathyam Sundaram, effortlessly blending humor with emotional depth.

Karthi’s performance truly shines, while Arvind Swami delivered a compelling portrayal of his reserved cousin and a middle-aged man navigating his own complexities.

The film is experiencing a surge at box office, powered by unanimous acclaim from both critics and audiences.

Directed by C Prem Kumar, this slice-of-life movie has drawn packed houses for its first and second shows on its opening day.

Notably, Sathyam Sundaram is attracting family audiences like no Tamil dubbed film has in recent times.

Impressive ticket bookings for Sunday suggest that the film is likely for a long run in theatres.

