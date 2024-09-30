Nani’s Hard Work Pays Off In North India

Natural Star Nani has consistently delivered huge blockbusters back-to-back, in recent times. He puts significant effort into promoting his films, often dedicating 2 to 3 days in major North Indian cities.

Nani prioritizes high-quality dubbing to maintain standards, and while some films may not have performed spectacularly in theatres, they have become massive hits on OTT platforms. Particularly his last few movies received stupendous response on OTT, all thanks to his strategic promotional efforts and universally appealing content.

Nani’s genuine commitment to reaching diverse audiences is setting him apart from his contemporaries. As a result of his aggressive promotions, his recent release Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is trending at #1 position all over India and this is a great feat for a Telugu Film.

Given his movies continue to succeed on OTT platforms, Nani’s market in North India is steadily growing. His relentless efforts are proving that hard work and consistency truly pay off.

