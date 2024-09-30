Happy Being An Actor: NTR On Entering Politics

Jr NTR is oen of the most popular actors in Indian cinema. He enjoys a massive fandom across Telugu states. As he is also from a political family, people expect him to enter politics anytime soon. However, NTR clarified that he is happy being an actor and has no political plans as of now.

NTR recently participated in Kapil Sharma’s show, which streams on Netflix. Speaking in the show, NTR stated, “I always wanted to be an actor. I was 17 when my debut film was launched. Since then, I only wanted to act and no other option came to my mind.”

Kapil :- Do You Never Think About Turning Fans Into Voters ??



NTR :- Not Votes, But They Buy Movie Tickets. I'm Happy Being An Actor. I Think I've Chosen Wisely.



Clarity @tarak9999 👌👌👌.

Kapil asked him if he had ever thought of turning his fans into voters. Answering the same, NTR said, “Not votes, but they buy my movie tickets. I am able to meet and work with people from various industries. I feel happy when audiences appreciate my films while watching them in theatres. I’m happy being an actor. I think I’ve chosen wisely.”

NTR campaigned for the Telugu Desam Party in 2009. However, he didn’t enter active politics after that election. We have to see if he changes his mind in the future.

