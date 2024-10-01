Thaman To Give More Highs With GC & OG

It has been a long time since we heard star music director SS Thaman’s musical album. His last Telugu release was Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram which was released during Sankranthi this year. He hadn’t had any other Telugu release in the last nine months. His next two Telugu films are Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Pawan Kalyan’s OG.

Recently, a fan posted a video from Bheemla Nayak’s theatre celebrations, raving about Thaman’s electrifying background score. Quoting that tweet, Thaman said that there will be more such highs in OG and Game Changer. “#Og & #GameChanger Will have More HIGHS !! I love this. #DEC20th JATHARAAAAAEEEEEE.”

Game Changer is slated for release on December 20th but we now hear that it will release on December 25. On the other side, OG will hit the screens in the second half of 2025.

On the whole, by promising electrifying music in both films, Thaman has made mega fans excited and increased the hype around both films.

