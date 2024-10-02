The Decline of Star Heroines in Telugu Cinema

Many star heroes in the Telugu film industry are gearing up for new projects, but there seems to be a noticeable absence of ‘star heroines’ in these upcoming films. While popular actresses like Sreeleela, Kriti Shetty, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde have made their mark, they are not being considered for many of the high-profile projects currently in development.

The selection of heroines for major films has always been a challenging task, especially now that the trend of pan-Indian cinema is gaining momentum. Filmmakers are looking for fresh faces that can appeal to a wider audience while also ensuring a strong on-screen chemistry with the male leads.

For instance, NTR’s collaboration with Prashanth Neel for his 31st film has sparked interest, but there is still uncertainty regarding his leading lady. Names like Rashmika Mandanna and several Bollywood actresses have surfaced, but nothing has been confirmed. Similarly, Nani’s upcoming projects including Dasara director’s film and another one are also under scrutiny as rumours suggest he might work with a medium-range actress instead of a well-known star like Janhvi Kapoor to fit the budget.

Moreover, Mahesh Babu’s highly anticipated film with Rajamouli is still searching for its female lead, with whispers of international actors being considered. Likewise, Prabhas’s new project with Hanu is reportedly set to feature two heroines, but only newcomer Imanvi Esmail has been finalized so far. For Spirit, they are yet to lock the leading.

Guess what, the directors and producers of almost all the above films are not looking for the available ‘star heroines’ in the industry to cast them. They are running after newcomers and sensations like Bhagyasri Bhorse. With a couple of flops hitting popular starlets like Sreeleela and Kriti hard, surely they are also not getting big offers in Tollywood at the moment. We could say that at the moment, there are no star heroines in Telugu industry like how Samantha and Kajal ruled Tollywood a decade ago.

