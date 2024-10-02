Karan Johar’s Fun Chat with Balakrishna Goes Viral

Koffee with Karan is a popular talk show in the country which is hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar. However, at an award ceremony recently, Karan Johar did a small chit-chat with Balakrishna Nandamuri which we can call an unofficial version of KWK. During the chat, Karan expressed several things with Balayya including the one where his fans are afraid of him.

Talking to Balakrishna, Karan Johar asked him why many people are afraid of him. “In fact, I am also afraid in this moment,” said Karan Johar.

Balakrishna candidly responded saying, “All of them love me. Sometimes, they irritate me and then, I give them a return gift.”

Balayya jokingly referred to the situations where he slapped some of his fans for their over enthusiastic behaviour in public places.

Interestingly, Karan Johar tried to put Balayya in a fix by asking about who is his favourite among Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and Venkatesh. But, Balakrishna cleverly replied saying, that all of them are legends.

The conversation caught the attention on social media late and it is now going viral.

