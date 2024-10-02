Actress’ Fourth Marriage On Cards?

Vanitha Vijaykumar is a noted celebrity in the South cinema. Although she is the daughter of legendary actors Vijay Kumar and Manjula, the way she started her career and progressed is utterly disappointing.

She is the center of attraction for controversies most of the time. Especially, her marital life attracted a lot of controversies. Now, there are reports about her fourth wedding on social media.

Vanitha was already married thrice and the latest buzz says that she is ready for the fourth marriage. She is set to tie the knot with Robert on October 5th. Robert is a choreographer and reportedly, the couple is living together for quite sometime now.

Back in 2000, Vanitha was married to Akash with who she has a boy and a girl. They were divorced after encountering differences in their relationship. Later in 2007, she married Anand Jayadarshan and they have a daughter.

In 2012, they got divorced and she married photographer Peter Paul in 2020. Later, that relationship called out and Peter died due to illness.

Now, cut to the present, Vanitha is back in news for her fourth marriage with Robert.

