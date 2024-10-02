Vettaiyan Trailer: Action-Packed Ideology Clash On Encounter Killings

Superstar Rajinikanth is back with his Vettaiyan, yet again as a policeman and with the caption ‘hunter’. Rajinikanth’s last film Jailer by Nelson was an action entertainer, but Vettaiayan seems to be a serious drama with an ideological clash on extrajudicial killings.

Encounter specialist Rajinikanth appears as a man who seeks justice by taking law into his hands while the other superstar Amitabh Bachchan believes in justice by book. TJ Gnanavel’s directorial has the clash between Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, who have reunited for a movie after 30 years.

The trailer does not reveal much about the characters but it has a huge star cast including Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Rithika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan among others in crucial roles. Anirudh’s music for Vettaiyan is an asset and it has to be seen if his background score will be as riveting as his previous works.

Vettaiyan is set for release on October 10.

