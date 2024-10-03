Video: Priyanka Mohan Narrow Escape In Stage Collapse

Actress Priyanka Arul Mohan narrowly avoided a serious accident while inaugurating a clothing showroom in Mahbubabad district. She was accompanied by Congress leader Jhansi Reddy, mother-in-law of Palakurthi MLA Yasaswi Reddy.

After cutting the ribbon, Priyanka and Jhansi Reddy were waving to the crowd gathered outside the showroom when the stage they were standing on unexpectedly collapsed. While Priyanka suffered minor injuries, Jhansi Reddy sustained severe injuries and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital.

The incident occurred due to a surge of people rushing towards the stage. Priyanka was quickly escorted to safety by security personnel, while Jhansi Reddy received medical attention.

Local authorities are investigating the cause of the stage collapse.

