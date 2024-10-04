Jani Master’s Bail: National Award in the Offing

Renowned choreographer Jani Master, who was embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal last month, has been granted interim bail for a specific purpose: to attend the National Film Awards ceremony.

A former assistant choreographer had filed a case against him, accusing him of severe misconduct. Following the allegations, Jani Master was arrested by the Hyderabad police and remanded to judicial custody. While previous bail attempts were unsuccessful, the court has now granted him bail from October 6th to 10th.

This interim bail allows Jani Master to travel to New Delhi to receive his National Award for the Tamil film Thiru Chitrambalam, for which he choreographed an excellent romantic number featuring Dhanush and Nithya Menen. Although the award is a significant achievement in his career, it has been overshadowed by the recent controversy.

Jani Master’s participation in the National Awards ceremony under these circumstances presents a challenging and embarrassing situation. The outcome of the sexual harassment case will determine the future consequences he may face.

