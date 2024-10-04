She Did Not Apologize To Me Or My Family – Nagarjuna

The derogatory comments made by Congress Minister Konda Surekha have been receiving huge criticism and the whole film industry stood by Samantha and Nagarjuna. KTR did send a legal notice while Nagarjuna filed a defamation case against the lady minister.

In a recent exclusive interview with Zoom, Nagarjuna spoke about the criminal defamation case against Konda Surekha. He revealed they are in the process of filing another Rs 100 crore defamation lawsuit against her.

Nagarjuna reportedly said, ‘Her outrageous comments cannot be allowed to slide under the crack. She now says she is withdrawing her remarks. She has apparently apologized to Samantha. What about my family? Not a word of apology to me and to my family!’

When asked if there is a chance of withdrawing the lawsuits if she apologizes to Nagarjuna and his family, the senior Tollywood actor said ‘no, not at all’. Nag said, ‘This is no longer personal. The slander has gone far beyond just me and my family.

Nag also said he is fully aware that these defamation cases take years and he said he is ready for the fight ahead.

Konda Surekha earlier commented that BRS leader KTR is the reason for Naga Chaitanya and Samantha’s divorce.

