Daughter’s Death: Rajendra Prasad’s Old Speech Goes Viral

Senior actor and former hero, Rajendra Prasad faced a major shock earlier today with his 39-year-old daughter Gayatri succumbing to a heart-stroke. At a time when the actor is grieving the loss, his previous speech at a film event, where he spoke about the importance of a daughter in a man’s life, is going viral for obvious reasons.

Rajendra Prasad had a complicated relationship with his daughter Gayatri, especially after she resorted to love-marriage against his wishes. However, they reconciled in recent years, and he often expressed deep emotional connections with her.

“I lost my mother at the age of 10. Any man who has grown up without a mother, usually sees his mother in his daughter” said Rajendra Prasad, back in 2018, at the pre-release event of “Bewarse” movie.

Citing a song in the film which comes up after the actor’s onscreen character sees the death of his daughter, Rajendra Prasad got moved, and he revealed the same.

“After going home, though I’m not speaking to my daughter as she got married against my wishes, I made her listen to this song for almost 4 times” he said back then. This video is currently going viral with many saying that RP has lost two mothers now.

Gayatri is survived by a daughter, Sai Tejaswini, who is also a child actor, while the whole of Tollywood expressed their sympathies to the Gadde family.

