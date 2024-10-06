Devara: If That’s Second Half, BO Would Have Shaken

Global star Jr NTR’s latest film “Devara” has sparked discussions about its narrative structure, particularly the contrasting quality between the film’s first and second halves.

On Day 1, audiences praised the first half as riveting and stunning, while many felt that the second half did not maintain the same level of excitement.

This has led to speculation about what could have been if director Koratala Siva had adhered to his original plan, where the engaging first half would have been positioned as the second half of the film.

Originally, the first half of “Devara” was designed to focus on the character Vara, showcasing Jr. NTR’s comedic talent and Janhvi Kapoor’s captivating glamour. As the story built momentum, it would have transitioned into the main narrative about Devara.

However, after some team members compared this structure to that of “Baasha,” Siva opted for a different approach. Had he kept his initial editing plan, the current first half could have provided an explosive experience for viewers in theaters.

Films like “Salaar” and “Pushpa” faced criticism for their slow first halves but ultimately found success due to their thrilling second halves.

If “Devara” had followed a similar pattern, it is likely that it would have achieved even greater success than it currently enjoys. The pacing and energy of a well-executed second half can significantly impact audience reception, and many believe that sticking to the original narrative structure would have made a substantial difference.

