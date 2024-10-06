Gopichand’s Viswam Trailer: A Complete Package

In another 5 days and a day before Dussehra, Macho Star Gopichand’s much-awaited film Viswam with director Sreenu Vaitla will be hitting the screens. Today, the film’s theatrical trailer has been launched.

The trailer opens on a serious note with a terrorist announcing to conduct terrorist activities in the country. Gopichand makes a stylish entry, but then he is introduced as a soldier working at a border. The story takes hilarious turn with the protagonist trying to fool Naresh’s family.

“Nenu Ediana Problem Ki Connect Ayithe, Chivari Daaka Nilabadatam Naa Balaheenatha,” uttered by Gopichand indicates his character in the movie. The train episode, Netflix portion, and Sanna Pin Charger chapter are the most hilarious parts.

Gopichand underwent a stylish makeover, and he played a role with multiple characteristics. He was equally good in action and comedy parts. Kavya Thapar played a role with open-mindedness and she oozed glamour. Naresh, Pragathi, Vennela Kishore, VTV Ganesh, Prithviraj, Rahul Ramakrishna, Sunil and co offered comic relief.

Sreenu Vaitla made the movie as a complete package, incorporating all the commercial ingredients. Cinematographer KV Guhan’s blocks were ultra-stylish, while Vishal Bharadwaj’s BGM elevated both the action and comedy portions. The production standards of People Media Factory and Chitralayam Studios are very high.

On the whole, the trailer has set the ball rolling for the movie.

