Nikhil says ‘Appudo Ippudo Eppudo’

Young actor Nikhil and talented director Sudheer Varma are all set to score a hat-trick blockbuster. This dynamic duo, known for their previous collaborations on the hit films Swamy Ra Ra and Keshava, has teamed up once again for an action entertainer produced by BVSN Prasad under the Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner.

Today, the film’s first look was unveiled along with the title. The film is refreshingly titled “Appudo Ippudo Eppudo,” featuring an interesting car element that raises intrigue. The eye-catching first look showcases Nikhil and Rukmini Vasanth taking a walk. Nikhil looks charming in a stylish avatar, while Rukmini Vasanth mesmerizes with her beauty.

The first look is impressive and promises an entertaining experience. The blockbuster Swamy Rara combo is back to thrill and tickle audiences once again. Expectations are high for this exciting collaboration as they aim to score a hat trick with Appudo Ippudo Eppudo.

Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth, who has gained solid popularity, is making her Telugu debut with this film. The gorgeous Divyansha Kaushik plays a key role, alongside Harsha Chemudu in a prominent part. Bapineedu B is presenting this prestigious project. Singer Karthik is composing the songs, while Sunny MR is handling the background score.

Appudo Ippudo Eppudo is set for a grand release in theaters this Diwali.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯